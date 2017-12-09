This Stranger Things Star Just Confirmed Some Terrible News About Season 3

Stranger Things cast member David Harbour says that the show will likely not return to our screens until 2019.
In an interview with Variety, the actor, who plays Chief Jim Hopper on the show, revealed that we probably won't get the next instalment of the hit Netflix show as soon as we would like. "I mean, one of the things that’s annoying for fans is that it takes us a long time to do them,” said Harbour in the interview. "Like, you probably won’t get [Season 3] until sometime in 2019. But also part of the thing is, like any good thing, they need time. And those guys work so hard. I mean, they just sit in their apartment and write for 12, 14 hours a day."
This news comes shortly after Sophie Turner admitted that season eight of Game of Thrones would also not be coming out in 2018, but in 2019. As the year draws to a close, we were ready to start afresh after the mixed bag that was 2017, and now we will have to go on without a couple of our favourite shows. What will we do without them? If 2018 is anything like this past year, we will need shows to get us through. A little bit of escapism is necessary now and then.
Stranger Things hasn't been released on a regular schedule, season one premiering in July 2016 and season two in October 2017, so the announcement isn't completely shocking. A lot of time goes into making shows as great as Stranger Things, so while we might not like it, the timeline makes sense. Quality over quantity. We were hoping we would get to return to Hawkins, Indiana in 2018, but it looks like good things will come to those who wait to binge watch.
While it may not return as soon as we would like, we can take comfort in knowing that the added time gives them ample opportunity to make it even better.
