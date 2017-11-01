But, “20’s” all but confirms no such hanky panky went on between Rebecca and Miguel. In an especially moving moment after Beth gives birth to baby Tess, Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) and his mom are alone in the house. Rebecca broke a plate and is overly distraught about the accident because she’s not upset about housewares — she misses her dead husband. “That was one of the happiest moments of my life,” Rebecca says of Tess' birth through tears to her son. “But, also, your dad isn’t here. That’s just something I’m going to have to deal with for the rest of my life: the happiest moments will also be a little sad.” These are the feelings of someone who lost the love of their life and never truly recovered. If Rebecca had started dating Miguel, or anyone, really, after Jack’s death, she wouldn’t be nearly this distressed by his absence. Instead, she would be wishing the new guy was there to enjoy the moment with her.