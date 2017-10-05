Netflix Is About To Break Your Heart — & Your Wallet

It's 2017, and monthly charges for streaming services have become almost a utility bill. You pay for your electricity, you pay your rent, and you pay for the array of streaming services. Between Netflix, Spotify, Amazon and all the rest, those £5-£10 charges each month quickly add up. And now, Netflix is about to become more expensive. Yes, that sound you're hearing is the collective groan of Big Mouth lovers everywhere.
Let's talk numbers. The standard service, which allows users to watch on two screens at the same time will increase by 50p to £7.99 a month. The premium plan for four simultaneous users will increase by £1 to £9.99 a month. Those who only have the basic plan can breathe a sigh of relief as the cost for this subscription will stay at £5.99 per month. The change will come into effect immediately for new subscribers, and existing users will be given 30 days grace to decide whether they would like to continue.
Advertisement
In a statement, Netflix is it increasing prices to bring in revenue to "add more exclusive TV shows and films, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster." The streaming giant is reportedly spent a staggering £4.5 billion on original programming in 2017. That is a lot of money for Stranger Things.
That extra 50p-£1 per month will hopefully bring us some more wonderful TV shows and films, but we can't help but think about what we could use that money on instead. We could have put that extra £6-£12 a year towards some new Fenty Beauty products. Or used it to jump on that current Corduroy trend. Come on, Netflix, give us a break!
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement