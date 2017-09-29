Bella Thorne Just Shattered A Major Illusion With Her Nude Photoshoot

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Photo: Zack DeZon/Getty Images.
Celebrities come with their own Instagram filters — it's called hair, makeup, and liberal Photoshop. But Bella Thorne insists that, for her recent GQ Mexico photoshoot, there was no photo editing involved. The former Disney star shared her thoughts on the photoshoot on Instagram, and she's got a lot to say.
"I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo," Thorne, 19, wrote alongside a nude photo from the shoot. She's wearing heels and nothing else in the photo, but it could hardly be described as "raw" — Thorne looks, like most women in glossy magazines, flawless in a conventional way.
Advertisement
Thorne recognised this. She continues, "I have insecurities, about pretty much everything.. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime [sic] someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees."
Thorne may look unblemished, but that doesn't mean she's not insecure. The You Get Me star added that she wishes people were more honest with their insecurities.
"Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted," she explained. "Honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok."

I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted. honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok. As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But fuck it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not FUCKING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT. @gqmexico

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Thorne had always been champion for being candid online. She frequently discusses her insecurities about her skin on Snapchat — she told Yahoo Style in April that she does her own makeup on film sets because she doesn't want unfamiliar products used on her skin. And, she she refuses to do touch-ups on movies because, hey, not all teenagers have perfect makeup.
“I don’t care if my nose is shiny," she said. "Please don’t touch me. So what? I’m playing a teenager. My nose is shiny."
She's also copped to not shaving her legs, and, oh, there's that time she low-key came out as bi on Snapchat. Is it too early to call Bella Thorne the social media boundary-breaker of 2017?
Read These Stories Next:
The Viral Words You Need To Know
The Problematic SATC Scene No One Talks About
Every Time A TV Character's Death Just About Killed You
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series