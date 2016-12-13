Many women who don't shave their legs are familiar with judgmental looks and criticism, often from people who would never think twice about a man with hairy legs. And Bella Throne just summed up what we all want to say in response, Mashable reports.
"@bellathorne is hot beautiful sexy perf but wtf SHAVE UR LEGS!!" wrote one guy on Twitter with such strong opinions about Thorne's grooming habits, he took the time to share close-ups of her ankles.
Since this comment was unworthy of a full-sentence reply, she shot back at him with two words: "HAHAHHA NEVER."
"@bellathorne is hot beautiful sexy perf but wtf SHAVE UR LEGS!!" wrote one guy on Twitter with such strong opinions about Thorne's grooming habits, he took the time to share close-ups of her ankles.
Since this comment was unworthy of a full-sentence reply, she shot back at him with two words: "HAHAHHA NEVER."
Advertisement
@bellathorne is hot beautiful sexy perf but wtf SHAVE UR LEGS!! pic.twitter.com/gkC8AhUuNt— DZidGolf™ 🔵 (@Zurek23) December 12, 2016
Fortunately, other Twitter users were quick to clap back, too.
"She's just perfect as is, hairy legs and all," one man wrote.
"Interested in hearing as to why you find hairy legs disgusting — how do your legs look?" wrote one woman.
Another woman stood up for her: "Why does she need to shave her legs? It's her body, not yours, so why do you care?"
But this was our personal favorite.
"She's just perfect as is, hairy legs and all," one man wrote.
"Interested in hearing as to why you find hairy legs disgusting — how do your legs look?" wrote one woman.
Another woman stood up for her: "Why does she need to shave her legs? It's her body, not yours, so why do you care?"
But this was our personal favorite.
@Zurek23 @bellathorne oh my god, a human..with hair?!?!?!?!?!??!?!?! what a weirdo huh??????? pic.twitter.com/53D02Ua0Am— ❄ sol on ice ❄ (@withoutanysoul) December 12, 2016
Apparently, we as a society still need a reminder that nobody should feel any pressure to shave, and we're so grateful to Thorne for issuing one.
Advertisement