Bella Thorne Is Baffled By How Cruelly She Is Being Slut-Shamed

Bella Thorne was recently the victim of vicious slut-shaming, and she's not having it — Thorne has never been one to suffer fools. After a Twitter user pointed out that celebrity blogger Perez Hilton shared a photo of Bella Thorne with the suggestive caption "fill in the blank: @BellaThorne _____," Thorne spoke out on social media.
"You know I love you [Perez] but I think it's kinda rude to use the pic my shirt is riding up and I'm in the middle of talking," the Famous in Love actress wrote, adding, "Kinda seems like you want more people to pick on me."
The initial tweet, from user @J1inx1, accused Hilton of body-shaming Thorne with the photo. The phrase "fill in the blank" suggests that Hilton wanted his followers to do the slut-shaming for him. Hilton then replied, saying that he disagreed — it's not slut-shaming, apparently, if your followers do it for you.
And they did. Hilton's followers complied, "filling in the blank" with jokes about Thorne's bare midriff, potential drug use, and plastic surgery. Hilton also tagged some of Thorne's rumored exes in the photo, such as Gregg Sulkin, Tyler Posey, and Scott Disick.
Thorne took issue with the tags, noting, "And then you tag charlie and like other guys on my body trying to start drama and trying to make me feel disgusting..like they own my body."
Hilton then fueled the fire by saying he'd do it again. To which, Thorne replied: "I hope no one does this to your daughter." The 19-year-old also pointed out that she's not alone — Hilton used an image of a bikini-clad Ariel Winter in an Instagram advertisement for his podcast, which is hardly a fitting image. Thorne argued — rightfully so — that Hilton used Winter to get more listens for his podcast.
The same Instagram post now is littered with retorts and attacks on Hilton, not Thorne.
"Bella is beautiful, comfortable in her own skin, and 100 times less likely than y'all to hate on people for their bodies. Bella is human," one commenter writes.
