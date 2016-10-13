Bella Thorne Receives Backlash In Hollywood For Coming Out As Bisexual

In August, Bella Thorne opened up to fans by tweeting a single word. When a follower asked if she was bisexual after Thorne Snapchatted a photo of herself kissing a girl, she replied simply, "Yes." The actress was praised by LGBTQ allies for her honesty, and received an overwhelmingly positive reaction. But unfortunately, we still live in a world where some people see sexual orientation as a potential liability. And apparently, not everyone appreciated Thorne's revelation.
In a new interview with Maxim, the 19-year-old revealed that she has received negative feedback from the industry in the wake of her coming out. "It is hard in this business for us. It really is," she told Maxim when asked whether there has been any backlash. "And it comes from people in the industry, not even fans. I’ve had studios tell me my image is too 'out there,' hinting at it but not really saying it." Thorne added that she has gotten heat for the way she presents herself on social media. When asked if her publicists ever take issue with her social media use, Thorne said, "People tell me all the time about my social media and my Snapchat, but I’m not going to change myself for this business." She added, "and I’m not going to change myself for anyone else." Now that's some top-notch advice for any young woman, famous or not.
