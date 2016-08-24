Bella Thorne Came Out As Bisexual & Expressed Support For The LGBTQ Community

Bella Thorne may be a star, but she's not too busy to respond to her fans on Twitter. In fact, she has a history of using social media to advocate for acceptance of the LGBTQ community. When a fan tweeted to her in April, "I'm a teenage boy but when I grow up I wanna be a woman is this okay?", she responded with an emphatic, "Whatever makes YOU happy my love," Seventeen reported.
This week, after Thorne Snapchatted a photo of herself kissing another girl, one fan wondered how she herself identified. While who you've kissed doesn't have to determine your identity, Thorne responded that she indeed is bisexual, Teen Vogue reports.
She also took the opportunity to express pride in her identity and solidarity with the LGBTQ community.
Aww thank you for all the accepting tweets from everyone. I love you guys ❤️❤️❤️ #pride— bella thorne (@bellathorne) August 23, 2016
Thorne and her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin broke up earlier this month. It's not clear who the new woman is, but we're glad she feels supported in dating whomever she chooses. With so many people looking up to her, we're also sure her advocacy for the LGBTQ community will continue to help others be themselves.
