It's official: Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin are parting ways. The pair made the announcement not on Instagram — as is standard these days — but by issuing a succinct statement to People.
The couple, who started dating last summer, confirmed to the magazine that they have decided to break up after more than a year together. "After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship," they told People in a joint-statement.
According to Thorne, 18, and Sulkin, 24, it is an amicable parting. "We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together." It sounds like the actors' conflicting schedules were a factor in the split. "Our schedules made seeing each other difficult, and we decided that for now this would be best."
