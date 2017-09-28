Exclusive: This Netflix Comedy Special Takes A Hard Look At Motherhood

There's a lot of comedy in motherhood — just ask Ali Wong, who lampooned the experience in her 2016 comedy special Baby Cobra. Christina Pazsitzky, a Canadian import, has a similar view in her 2017 Netflix comedy special Christina P: Mother Inferior.
"It's kind of crazy when you think about how much it takes to make every one of you," Pazsitzky says in the trailer. "And I gotta say — most of you? Not worth it."
Then she goes in for the punch. "Genetically speaking, [there are] millions of Snookis," she says. "One Beyoncé."
Pazsitzky also has a realistic take on pregnancy: It sucks, but you can use it to your advantage. (Pazsitzky jokes that pregnancy allowed her to opt out of oral sex. Well played.)
Advertisement
Motherhood and the trials that come with it are a major theme in comedy these days. Mindy Kaling, an imminent mother herself, will take on mom-shaming, the social media finger-wagging loathed by celebrities and normals alike, on the fourth season of The Mindy Project. The season will feature a rival parent played by Modern Family's Julie Bowen who judges Kaling's character for her parenting skills.
"The episode is a little bit about mom-shaming, and that's cool," Kaling said at a Television Critics Association discussion in July. "It was really fun and hit a lot of those juicy, ripped-from-the-blogger-headline storylines."
In addition to her standup, Pazsitzky hosts two podcasts. She hosts Your Mom's House with her husband Tom Segura, who is also a stand-up comedian, as well as That's Deep Bro, which she does solo. This is her third stand-up special.
Watch the full trailer for Pazsitzky's special, below. Christina P: Mother Inferior premieres on Netflix October 10, 2017.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement