Netflix Is Making Our Dream Rom-Com

The streaming service will produce a new rom-com starring American Housewife's Ali Wong and Fresh Off The Boat's Randall Park, Deadline reported Monday. The stars wrote the film themselves, along with screenwriter Michael Golamco.
The film has long been a dream for fans of Wong and Park — and for the duo themselves. Last year, Wong told The New Yorker that she and Park wanted to make a rom-com that she described as "our version of When Harry Met Sally." And it looks like Netflix finally made it happen.
Per Deadline, the untitled comedy will focus on "two childhood friends who find themselves in vastly different socioeconomic situations when they fall in love as adults." Netflix doesn't appear to have hired a director for the project yet, Deadline notes.
The movie won't be the first time Wong and Park have worked together, Deadline notes. Wong has previously been a writer and consultant on Fresh Off the Boat, Eddie Huang's autobiographical sitcom on ABC. Aside from her work on Fresh Off The Boat and starring in American Housewife, Wong also became a household name last year, thanks to her hilarious Netflix comedy special Baby Cobra.
The announcement comes on the heels of Netflix's recent romantic comedy The Incredible Jessica James, starring Jessica Williams and Chris O'Dowd. That movie was praised by critics — it currently has an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's great to see Netflix is making more romantic comedies starring women of color — we can't wait to learn more about the upcoming Wong/Park project.
