My school experience was nothing like the characters in Gossip Girl's. It wasn't just that I didn't attend galas on Friday nights, or that I didn't have a maid named Dorota upon which I flung my daily grievances. The kids on Gossip Girl were all gettin' some with such frequency and fervour that I'm surprised they had time to get into uni.
By Season 6, it was impossible to keep track of the once and future flings between the core group of Blair (Leighton Meester), Serena (Blake Lively), Dan (Penn Badgley), Chuck (Ed Westwick), and Nate (Chace Crawford). Despite how racy Gossip Girl was, there were some sex scenes that didn't make the cut.
"We had a story about Chuck taking care of Blair under a table at Xan's," Gossip Girl executive producer Joshua Safran told Vulture. "I don't think we were able to do it, but we hinted at it."
Alas — the scenes we'll never see, the lives we'll never have. Ten years after the Gossip Girl premiere, these steamy scenes that did make the cut are fresh on our mind.
