If we had a dime for every time the Kardashian-Jenner family changed hair colours overnight (and then back again) we might actually be able to afford their extensive beauty routines . And while Kourtney and Kendall keep their hair relatively the same, it's Kim and Kylie who fake us out with brightly coloured wigs on the regular. And just last night, it seemed as though Kim debuted yet another new look — only this time, her hair was real.