If we had a dime for every time the Kardashian-Jenner family changed hair colours overnight (and then back again) we might actually be able to afford their extensive beauty routines. And while Kourtney and Kendall keep their hair relatively the same, it's Kim and Kylie who fake us out with brightly coloured wigs on the regular. And just last night, it seemed as though Kim debuted yet another new look — only this time, her hair was real.
Kim made an appearance at Tom Ford's SS18 show last night in New York with about 12 inches more hair — and silver strands from root to tip. Naturally, we assumed the Daenerys Targaryen hair colour was a wig, but according to the source herself, it's not. KKW took to her website to explain: "I’ve been talking about going blonde again for a long time, and I’m so happy I did! I know a lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it’s my real hair. My amazing stylist, Chris Appleton, dyed my hair and got it to the most perfect platinum, silvery-white colour."
In case you're unfamiliar, Appleton is the peroxide wizard for every Hollywood star these days — he even took Katy Perry from jet-black to icy blonde earlier this year. Now, KKW is on the blonde bandwagon, again — only this time, she's calling it "the modern version of platinum," thanks to its silver tone. She said she might let it stick around for awhile this time.
The most perplexing part about the whole surprise? According to her post, Kim had to walk around with yellow hair for a week (unlike last time, she wanted to give it the time to develop to avoid damage, she says). Not like you'd know it by looking at her Instagram: Take a peek at her feed and you'll notice the master of stealth posted plenty of #TBT photos to last her the brief waiting period, successfully hiding her evolution from her 100 million followers.
Well done, Kim. Just make sure you let us know if you're planning on becoming the Mother of Dragons any time soon, okay?
