We Know When Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Start Filming

Season 7 of Game of Thrones hasn't even wrapped up, but that doesn't stop us from freaking out over season 8. The penultimate season of this show has been full of the intrigue, sex, battles, dragons, and pouting faces that we love — along with the usual beloved character deaths that we decidedly do not love. While we are feverishly awaiting the last two episodes of season 7, we know when season 8 will begin filming, and it gives us all something to look forward to through the Long Night.
According to Collider, it looks like production in season 8 will begin in October of this year. Filming will probably last until April 2018, giving us a potential air date of sometime in September 2018, assuming post-production takes the same time it took for season 7. The season 8 premiere date may even be pushed back to 2019 (yes, we are all wincing); the prospect was raised by HBO chief Casey Bloy telling EW that the showrunners need to "write the episodes and figure out the production schedule."
We already know that there will only be six episodes in season 8, making it the shortest season of the series. It's of little consolation that the main characters are getting more screen time, because it means that other characters we love are, well, not around anymore. As the painful winnowing of characters continues, the ones that remain will be carrying the story from here on out.
In the meanwhile, we suggest reading the book series that the show is based from, A Song of Ice and Fire. George R.R. Martin is a masterful fiction writer, and it gives you ample context on the characters, their backstories, and where the story is headed. The books and the show tackle decidedly different worlds, and if you can't get enough of the Starks (or the Targaryens, or the Lannisters), the books will keep you from refreshing HBO until season 8 drops.
