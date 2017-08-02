As someone who has visited a gentleman’s club or two — or four — in her day, I understand where Jane is coming from, even though I don’t endorse it. After watching strippers perform for a while, it’s easy to slip into objectifying these hard working women with an errant comment like Jane’s. If I’m being honest, I’ve questioned whether a dancer looked like a counterfeit Kylie Jenner before and critiqued performances, forgetting I will never have the abdominal fortitude to do a tenth of what a stripper achieves in an average night. But, it’s imperative to remember a stripper doesn’t owe anyone a single damn thing, including when she’s on the stage and most definitely when she’s off of it. Just because Morgyn chooses to expose parts of her body at her club for a pay cheque, that doesn’t mean her audience can expect her to be cool with other forms of exposure, like outing her identity in a national publication, when she’s off the clock. That kind of disrespect isn’t okay because someone is a stripper. That kind of disrespect is actually just grounds for a lawsuit, which is why Morgyn is suing for defamation.