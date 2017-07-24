I’m not here to pit Issa and Tasha against each other, but there is definitely something to be said about Tasha’s confidence and practicality in the midst of Issa’s awkward silences and missed opportunities for meaningful dialogue. Undeterred by the rules of gendered scripts set before her, Tasha put her flirty foot forward with Lawrence and became one of the spokeswomen for #ShootYourShot2k16. Issa would have planned some roundabout way to get Lawrence’s attention that would have utterly failed. Make no mistake about it: Tasha got Lawrence’s attention. And when Lawrence let it be known that he had a girlfriend, Tasha took it in stride. She was disappointed, but not offended. She respectfully fell back. As we know, it certainly paid off for her in the end.