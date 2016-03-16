Chrissy Teigen Wrapping Paper Is Real & It's Spectacular

Guess who's going to stop handing over presents in shopping totes and ratty, repurposed Christmas gift bags? EVERYONE.
Any gift worth giving is worthy of being enveloped in the silly, slick embrace of Chrissy Teigen wrapping paper. The model and author's infamous crying and cringing faces haven't just reached meme status; they've now been immortalized in gift wrap form.
Teigen herself created the design and placed a custom order through Stardust Print. She stocked up with 50 rolls, which makes us really jealous of anyone on her friends-and-family list.
Here she is reacting to Stacey Dash's Oscars appearance. It's perfect for presenting gifts that maybe you're a little on the fence about.
More romantic gifts definitely call for the "OG" cry-face from the 2015 Golden Globes. Such a pity that Valentine's Day has already come and gone.
