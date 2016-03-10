Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to being antagonized on social media. She has made a habit of standing up for herself against Twitter trolls and hitting back at hot-headed haters. On Wednesday, the pregnant supermodel had a few choice words for anyone looking to start shit on social media. The general sentiment? Mind your own fucking business.
It all started when the Twitterverse responded to an interview with Teigen's hubby, John Legend, with the suggestion that Teigen is starving for attention. "[W]hy is [sic] his relationship with her become so important? She seems very hungry for the spotlight," the critic wrote.
Teigen pointed out she actually had nothing to do with that story before launching into a rant against miserable tweeters. "[P]eople are such hating asses these days. go fucking be happy, please," she wrote. "I cannot imagine being so fucking les mis all the time. Keep your personal shittiness to yourself, let the rest of us be happy." Teigen described her Twitter tirade as "a general outburst from weeks of reading miserable people trying to infect anyone they can."
@PerezHilton @johnlegend @chrissyteigen why is his relationship with her become so important? She seems very hungry for the spotlight— Absolute Nem (@AbsolutNem) March 10, 2016
people are such hating asses these days. go fucking be happy, please.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 10, 2016
I cannot imagine being so fucking les mis all the time. Keep your personal shittiness to yourself, let the rest of us be happy.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 10, 2016
Alas, don't forget this is Chrissy Teigen we're talking about here. Aside from embodying the ultimate IDGAF attitude, the woman knows how to inject her humor into a situation. The expectant mom blames McDonald's and The People vs. O.J. Simpson for getting her all riled up. And you know what? Eggless McMuffins and courtroom sexism are enough to piss anybody off.
honestly this is all because mcdonalds did not put an egg on my sausage mcmuffin with egg this morning— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 10, 2016
also i am really fired up at last night's OJ Simpson sexism episode— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 10, 2016
