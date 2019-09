It all started when the Twitterverse responded to an interview with Teigen's hubby, John Legend, with the suggestion that Teigen is starving for attention. "[W]hy is [sic] his relationship with her become so important? She seems very hungry for the spotlight," the critic wrote.Teigen pointed out she actually had nothing to do with that story before launching into a rant against miserable tweeters. "[P]eople are such hating asses these days. go fucking be happy, please," she wrote. "I cannot imagine being so fucking les mis all the time. Keep your personal shittiness to yourself, let the rest of us be happy." Teigen described her Twitter tirade as "a general outburst from weeks of reading miserable people trying to infect anyone they can."