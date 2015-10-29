First, people criticized Chrissy Teigen — and her husband, John Legend — for not getting pregnant quickly enough. Then, they body-shamed her after she posted photos of her pregnancy figure. Now, Instagram's greatest trolls are criticizing what the pregnant supermodel eats.
All it took to ignite a new Teigen firestorm was the caption, "Cap'n Pebbles cravings, nightly," on an Instagram photo of the 29-year-old model holding a bowl of cereal.
A few commenters decided to criticize Teigen for her cereal choice and for eating so much sugar while pregnant.
"I am being cereal shamed," Teigen wrote to fellow model Brooklyn Decker on Twitter.
Decker responded to Teigen with "WHO DO I NEED TO KILL?," but only after Teigen first shared her anger on Twitter.
"If you wanna give me unsolicited baby advice on the damn cereal I eat/what I wear, u better unlock your profile so I can see your perfection," Teigen wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
if you wanna give me unsolicited baby advice on the damn cereal I eat/what I wear u better unlock your profile so I can see your perfection— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 29, 2015
The good news? Fans' comments have grow supportive. One user wrote, "Cap'n and frosted flakes was my craving every night when I was pregnant @chrissyteigen."
Another fan wrote, "It's not your body, or your life, or your baby, or more importantly, your business! Leave @chrissyteigen alone."
Last week, Teigen was body-shamed after posting a photo of her growing belly. The model said she was officially done with pregnancy tweeting after the incident, only to post these messages about her cereal cravings today.
Luckily, Teigen remains capable of brushing off the mean comments. She joked on Twitter, "Yes I am living off dyed food. Tuna too!! Gonna try to dye my tuna actually. Then have an icy, dyed vodka soda and that's just lunch."
Us too, Chrissy. Us, too.
