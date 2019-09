The good news? Fans' comments have grow supportive. One user wrote, "Cap'n and frosted flakes was my craving every night when I was pregnant @chrissyteigen."Another fan wrote, "It's not your body, or your life, or your baby, or more importantly, your business! Leave @chrissyteigen alone."Last week, Teigen was body-shamed after posting a photo of her growing belly. The model said she was officially done with pregnancy tweeting after the incident, only to post these messages about her cereal cravings today.Luckily, Teigen remains capable of brushing off the mean comments. She joked on Twitter , "Yes I am living off dyed food. Tuna too!! Gonna try to dye my tuna actually. Then have an icy, dyed vodka soda and that's just lunch."Us too, Chrissy. Us, too.