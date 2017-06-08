Sy (Michael Stuhlbarg) shows up at Emmit (Ewan McGregor) house on Christmas morning to find Varga and Meemo there (how did Meemo get out of the second half of the chase anyway?) and be informed he’s now $5 million richer and that Varga claims their problems with the police have been “smoothed out,” thanks to Yuri’s little visit, one supposes. Sy gets to the office only to realize that he drank, tea made with Varga’s mother’s love, was poisoned. Three months and one beard later, he’s still in a coma and Emmit is starting to think this may not have been a good idea. Gloria and Officer Lopez (Olivia Sandoval) are still on the case, working Emmit on their lunch break. While running away from these women outside of Sy's hosptial room, he runs right onto the roof and finds Ray’s car parked in his spot. He gets back to his office to find all of his photos have been replaced with images of that 2 cent stamp he refused to give Ray. Later he wakes up from a nap with a mustache glued to his face, like Ray’s. Someone is playing the Ghost of Christmas Past in March. Emmit assumes it means Ray is still alive when he calls Varga. Smart money is on Nikki pulling these strings. Varga tries to talk him down, feeding a sedative to a man who has been drinking. Emmit is the duck, quacking in the wolf’s stomach. But now he knows it.