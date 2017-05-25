My best guess (and strongest hope) about this episode’s title, “The Lord of No Mercy,” is that it’s a reference to James 2:13 in the Bible. The passage reads, “For judgment will be merciless to one who has shown no mercy; mercy triumphs over judgment.” The idea that it’s something religious is firmed up for me midway through the episode when “John the Revelator,” a blues song about John the Apostle and when all (literal) hell breaks loose in the book of Revelation, plays. In the tangled web of V.M. Varga (David Thewlis), Emmit and Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor), Sy Feltz (Michael Stuhlbarg), and Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), there’s a lot of merciless judgment from God on the way. To be followed by something way worse for Yuri Gurka (Goran Bogdan) and Meemo (Andy Yu), who are beyond merciless and into dirty deeds done dirt cheap territory. Or maybe not, as some theologians believe God sees as sin as a sin as a sin and so murder is the same as lying which is the same as adultery and you’re all going to hell for it. Meet you there.