Things are going equally poorly in the world of Sy Feltz (Michael Stuhlbarg). He comes into the office to find Varga in his office and walks in to find him insulting his wife by way of announcing that Emmit signed partnership papers and he’s taking Sy’s place in the company. The man pisses in his “World’s Best Dad” coffee cup, then Yuki Gurka (Goran Bogdan) and Meemo (Andy Yu) make him drink it (the urine dripping off his mustache in slo-mo is a hard to watch touch). So that’s the level of brutishness with which he’s dealing. It’s just a taste of what is to come. As Varga predicts, Sy can’t stop himself from acting to stop all of this. His first stop is the Bear’s Den (and it is spectacular) to have a dinner with Mrs. Goldfarb (Mary McDonnell), who you might remember her name from the first episode this season , the “storage queen.” She’s aggressively interested in buying the Stussy parking empire, to the point of offering to let them keep the name in tact with one hand and then making veiled threats about how you don’t want a Goldfarb for an enemy with the other. Sy clearly sees it as a way out of their Varga/mafia problem. Dinner is interrupted by Emmit’s text to Sy when he finally emerges from losing his shit about the sex tape. What Sy doesn’t seem to notice, and what should be ominous for the viewer, is that Yuri and Meemo are following him.