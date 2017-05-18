Sy convinces Emmit to let him “take the gloves off” when it comes to Ray, taking advantage of Emmit’s distraught state. That’s the second terrible decision in the episode. Emmit is putting a lot of shit on Sy for his bad decisions, which is clearly only going to lead him further down the path of depending on/aligning with Varga. Sy arranges a meeting with Nikki, who he knows is the ringleader of this circus, at one of the more remote Stussy lots. Yuri and Meemo follow him there, where Yuri nearly beats the life out of Nikki. Their brutality is expected, but Sy’s role in it is truly the downfall of a human. He doesn’t attempt to step in. He doesn’t even check to see if Nikki is alive after Yuri and Meemo leave the scene. He flees, off to save his hide. I guess that’s his true character: a scared, selfish little man.