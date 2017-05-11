Emmit also has a realization. Varga shows up at his house unannounced and invites himself to dinner (we know where that is going after the all too realistic reveal of his bulimia at the start of the episode) for a chat and with promises to make Emmit rich. Their talk about having money versus having wealth and holding off the oncoming hoards of peasants is a real throwback to the French Revolution. Emmit is still perplexed but tempted — especially after Vargas tells him he had the bank extend his credit by $25 million more. It seems that money is melting his distrust to a certain degree, or it was until Vargas asks if his brother, about whom he seems to know everything (so our money is on Vargas for sending those pics of Ray and Nikki), is going to be a problem. You don’t want to be in the crosshairs of the wolf.