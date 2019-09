Okay, so love is real and that real love combined with a real criminal streak is what compels Nikki to send Ray into the bank dressed up as Emmit. Ray breaks into his brother’s safe deposit box with the advice from Nikki that he remember that “the richest guy in the room is always the boss.” All he finds, after some trouble with the staff, is the ashes of his brother’s dog. He takes $10,000 to make it right — that is the market value of the stamp they are fighting over, apparently — plus a dollar in quarters “for the meter” that tip Emmit and Sy off to his scam. When she finds out his haul is so small, Nikki starts to be pissed, but since we’re taking her optimism and love for Ray seriously, she bites back her old way of thinking for him. True love also causes Ray to lose his job, because it’s illegal for a parole officer to be in a relationship with a parolee, as some anonymous photos (from Emmit’s party in episode one ) sent to their office prove he is. Given the opportunity to end it and say it was a one-time thing in exchange for suspension, he chooses to declare his love and takes the ten minutes to clean out his desk. Talk about star-crossed lovers.