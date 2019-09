Upon landing, she goes to the motel she found a photo of in Mobley’s box of the past and finds a) it’s seedy, b) there are a bunch of Santas staying there for a convention (living nightmare) , and c) L.A. is not her kind of town. Her suitcase is immediately stolen by one of the Santas. She gives chase, gets a license plate (of course), and asks the beat cop who comes to take her report to help her look Mobley up. He’s dubious, mocking her Minnesota accent, but obviously a little into her and says that if her plate numbers check out, he’ll bring her the suitcase and the info she wants. In her room, Gloria finds a pair of shoes positioned under the curtain (creepy much?) and a box with a switch. She flips the switch many times. Each time, a plastic hand pops out and turns it back off.