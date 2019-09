Smash cut to an anniversary party for Emmit and his wife, Stella (Linda Kash). They’ve been together forever, and he’s telling a story that probably everyone who knows them has heard, about their first date. His brother Ray is there with his new girlfriend, Nikki. When he gets Emmit alone to ask for money, it becomes clear there is some animosity between the brothers that Ray blames on a stamp their father left them (no, seriously), but that actually comes down to general jealousies over money — Emmit has a lot of it, and Ray doesn’t. This is where we learn that Ray is a parole officer, the kind of guy who is upset about his lack of success but still on the right side of things and that Nikki is a career criminal parolee who he is not supposed to be dating. But fuck the rules, they’re engaged anyway, and Ray wants some money to buy her a nice ring. Oh, and despite their looks , Ray is the younger brother.