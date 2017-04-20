Now, deep into the heart of the snow — the snow in East Berlin, 1988, that is. We open in the office of a German military officer who is interrogating a man whom he insists is Yuri Gurka and who killed his girlfriend that day. No matter what the man’s rational objections are, no matter what alibi he presents, no matter how hard he insists he is not the person they’re looking for the officer simply wants him to agree to the narrative they lay out. Oh right, this is what the Cold War was about. The officer’s last words are to ask for the truth, but what he means is that the man should accept his fate. And that, it seems will be the parable many of the characters in this season will face.