We open on Gloria (Carrie Coon), who is having flashbacks to finding her father dead. She’s flipping through a stack of sci-fi pulp novels she took from his house — it turns out he was an award-winning author who wrote under the pen name, Thaddeus Mobley. In conversation with her fellow Eden Falls officer, she reveals that his killers glued his eyes and mouth shut. She also reveals that her cell service is terrible, and that seems like a thing that’s going to come back to bite her in the ass later. So does her partner forgetting his gun in the car. The sensor on this automatic door also doesn’t recognize her, and as I mentioned before, I empathize. This phenomenon is a real problem for real humans, let’s give it a name by next week’s episodes (I’ll read your suggestions in the comments). We learn that Gloria’s a Luddite and step one of Sheriff Moe Dammik’s (Shea Whigham) absorption is unboxing some computers. In 2010 . She leaves to interview a potential witness, and we get it, people in Minnesota are provincial. Her first big clue is that the guy tore out the phone book page with Ennis’s address on it, so they were looking for him.