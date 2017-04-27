After Ray and Nikki killed Maurice LeFay (Scott McNair) with an air conditioner last week, he goes to check his death certificate and finds it was declared accidental, misadventure by major appliance. Nikki slaps him twice when he comes to her about it and tells him it was because there’s something wrong with his chi, which may be the greatest line so far in this series. Then she tells him he’s got the soul of a poet and that he’s her honey bear. This character is amazing and that he has no urge to follow up on her declaration that she gave a fake ID to the cops and is renting her apartment under a fake name sums this shitshow of a relationship up. Oh and she can’t have sex because she’s on her period, then busts him for admitting he talked about her ass with his boss who called it “the Nutcracker.” Nikki Swango is the baddest bitch who knows everything about the fragile male ego.