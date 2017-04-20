Fargo is back, and that means it’s time to delve into a new year in the Midwest. Season 1 of the North Dakota-set drama took place in 2006, while season 2 explored 1978. This time around, we’re heading to 2010.
For season 3, Fargo follows the Stussy brothers (both played by Ewan McGregor). While slightly-older sibling Emmit has a giant house, a sprawling, loving family, and apparent wealth, his little brother isn’t so lucky. Ray Stussy is a down-on-his-luck parole officer with a receding hairline and an ever-growing list of ex-wives. Somehow, the duo’s very different paths can be traced back to their father’s stamp collection, which was seemingly worth a fortune.
Although all of this family drama takes place in the not-so-distant past, certain moments throughout the season 3 premiere, "The Law Of Vacant Places," remind us this is all very much a throwback. Take a look at the gallery above to see what we mean.