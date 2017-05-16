Unlike Laura, Alison is not actually a "Dead Girl" — it is revealed midway through the series that she is actually alive, and on the run from the villainous A. Yet much like Laura, Alison's biggest moments come from the times when other characters remember her — she's almost more of a person in flashback than she is when she comes strolling back into her Pennsylvania hometown. Alison consumes the minds of those she left behind, and before her official return to Rosewood deploys a doppelganger — Cece Drake (Vanessa Ray), later revealed to be Alison's secret cousin — to "check in" on what Alison is missing. Laura herself has an echo in Maddy, her lookalike cousin (also played by Lee). These Dead Girls are, technically, nowhere — but, much like the villain stalking Alison for much of the show, "they are everywhere."