Twitter Weeps Tears Of Joy Over Stark Family Reunion

We've been waiting a long, long time to see the Stark family reunited. And while we must wait to find out if that blessed day will ever come on the show itself, Entertainment Weekly has gifted us with a little reunion of their own making. The magazine photographed the Game of Thrones actors for a new cover story about the series highly anticipated season 7.
The cover (one of five) and inside photos feature all four Starks, who haven't been together since the series premiere years ago: Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), and Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright).
Fans are having a lot of feelings, as they tend to do when major GOT events happen. (See here, here, and here.) "I'm not crying there's just a perfect Stark family reunion in my eyes," one emotional fan wrote. "Jon and arya got me cryin in the club over here," tweeted another, alongside a beautiful GIF of Ed Helms crying on The Office.
But mostly, people don't have words. What they do have are hilarious sobbing GIFs. (See the funniest ones below.)
The question remains, though, as to whether Game of Thrones itself will deliver on the promise of a Stark reunion. If not, they're going to have a legion of let-down fans to deal with. The thing is, we didn't see that in the trailer released this week; maybe it's something we'll have to wait for until the eighth and final season.
Game of Thrones season 7 premieres July 17.
