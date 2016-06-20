So...anyone else out there starting off Monday morning with frayed nerves, chewed-off fingernails, and an angry phone call to HBO Now on the agenda? Is it possible that HBO has joined forces with some evil pharmaceutical giant to make Game of Thrones viewers so stressed out and tightly wound that we have no choice but to pop Valium like Skittles? Or is that just the price we pay for good drama?
Last night's "Battle of the Bastards" had viewers fired up before it even began. HBO Now temporarily shut down, causing many a GoT devotee to rue the day they decided not to pay for cable. Once the ninth episode actually got underway, it was pure, agonizing bloodshed. The death count included some slavers, some Sons of the Harpy, Wun Wun, poor little Rickon Stark, and (yaaass) Ramsay Bolton. At least Tormund was spared, barely.
Naturally, Twitter lost its shit about all of it. Let's hear from the people.
HBO Now, you have sinned in the eyes of the seven. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MxerwGLc5F— Jon White (@JW_027) June 20, 2016
Live video stream from HBO Now's IT department pic.twitter.com/o9taRIXBXj— Steve Paluch (@BrewCityChaser) June 20, 2016
Rickon needs some lessons from Patches O'Houlihan #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/AWaPoGDaeE— Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) June 20, 2016
Rickon 😭 I knew it but #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9rmCr9dX7V— Arre (@SharonCaseFan) June 20, 2016
When Rickon is running in a straight line like a dumbass #GameofThrones #zigzag pic.twitter.com/EEwyF3cTmT— Shannon (@shaniieexo) June 20, 2016
What's important to remember is that Tormund survived so he can get back to his 1 true boo Brienne. #Gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/0TtNKyf6Kt— Jenna Mullins (@JBomb11) June 20, 2016
My boi Ram Ram is sponsoring y'all 😩😂💀😭 #GameofThrones #Ramsay pic.twitter.com/sNHv1BAxi5— Ser Loras Tyrell ♛ (@SerLorasTy) June 20, 2016
Next week on #GameofThrones can Cesar Millan rehabilitate Ramsay Bolton's maneating hounds and prepare them for life at Winterfell?— Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) June 20, 2016
Me while #JonSnow was pummeling Ramsay. #GoT pic.twitter.com/1lUTTincc5— Mina (@rminamin) June 20, 2016
I was mad Wun Wun had no weapons of any kind, Like what dose a giant have to do for equality.#GameofThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/m46DsB3Zr1— eli (@Elalo2) June 20, 2016