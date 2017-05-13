“That is what you do, right?” she asks Dev, not sounding so sure. “After ten years that you are with a person you just, you just get married? Right?” This kind of question is exactly what led to Dev and Rachel’s breakup in season 1 before they reached that kind of inevitability. Francesca's decision to stay engaged doesn't stop her from heading to Dev’s house for a cosy night in to watch L'Avventura and drink wine. Many would say that sounds like a date. A blizzard warning forces the hangout session even further into romance territory, as Francesca now has to stay in Dev's apartment. They attempt to sleep in separate rooms but are too wired to fall asleep. To burn off all their excess energy, the “friends” have a pyjama dance party, twist extremely close to each other, drink more red wine, and fall asleep in the same bed. While watching this, I couldn't stop thinking about the fact that if Pino was doing all of this, anyone would say he was cheating on his fiancée.