"I think anybody that’s doing a show with me, automatically it’s going to be a little more diverse because of my skin tone and background," Ansari told Refinery29 at the show's red carpet premiere. "I do have a group of friends that’s diverse. I don’t hang out with three white people. I do have friends that are Asian, and Black friends. And so, it’s authentic, and that’s important to me."Recently, Ansari made news when he criticized Hollywood's unwritten casting "quotas," which he said limits the number of minorities represented on any given show. And this week, Ansari spoke specifically about the lack of Asian men and women on television and in movies."I think the way we do diversity in the show, it’s not done in that kind of window dressing fashion," Ansari said about the show, which he co-created with the Parks & Recreation writer Alan Yang. "Sometimes you watch a movie and they’ll just have Ludacris be the friend. And it’s like, I don’t think Ludacris would be friends with these white people! He probably has cooler white people he hangs out with, or a group of Black friends he hangs out with. He does not hang out with these people. I don’t buy this! And it takes you out of it."