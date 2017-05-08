The first season of Master of None premiered in a younger, more innocent time: November 2015. After a year-and-a-half-long wait, the second season of Aziz Ansari’s imaginative series is back on Netflix. It’s hard to believe that it’s been such a long hiatus. I guess time time flies when you’re having fun, or getting swept up in the country’s political turmoil.
The trouble with such an extended break is, I’d forgotten just about all of Dev Shah's (Aziz Ansari) travails by the time I sat down to season 2. While Master of None certainly doesn't have Pretty Little Liars-level plot twists and ever-complicated story lines, it’s still helpful to hit the refresh button.
So, let’s take a stroll down Master of None memory lane, reliving the highs and lows of Dev’s experiences as a 30-year-old actor who struggles just as much with choosing what to eat for lunch as he does deciding his life's direction.