Aziz Ansari is probably one of the most likable guys in Hollywood. This is an easy assumption to make, as the 34-year-old actor has a great sense of humor, an eclectic friend groups (remember when he went to Lorde's birthday party with Taylor Swift?), and a pretty stellar career. With the impending release of the second season of his hit (and Emmy-award winning) Netflix series, out May 12, Ansari is hot on the press trail — which means we are learning some key information about the Parks and Recreation alumnus. In a wonderful profile with New York Magazine, the comedian reveals some very, very important information on a range of topics: Kanye West, Master of None, red states, and the volatile rapper known as Chris Brown.
In a nutshell, Ansari is a smart and hilarious guy. He knows how to bounce from one topic to another, seamlessly easing in and out of serious topics (like the stereotypes the media often lays on "red states") and what it's like being friends with West (especially after the year he's had). It's hard to not find everything the actor and New York Times bestselling author says wildly entertaining, because it is. So, enter the wild world that is Ansari's life on-and-off the screen. As much as he claims to be a normal guy, his days are anything but average.