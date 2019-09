Why Hillary Clinton's Debate Answer On Abortion Is So Important

Instead, she spoke about the human aspect of abortion, one that is too often missing. Anti-choice politicians and activists love to describe late-term abortions as evil decisions made by callous, selfish women who don’t care about their bodies or their pregnancies, who are lazy, lascivious, and cold-hearted. Clinton swiftly refuted that with the reality of women who face terminating their pregnancies in later stages (a rare occurrence, to be noted — only 1.5% of abortions occur after 20 weeks).Misinformation about abortion is rampant; it’s a significant part of the political war on safe abortion. Even Chris Wallace fell into it, asking Donald Trump about “partial-birth abortion,” an entirely unscientific name that was created by anti-choice legislators and activists to put abortion-rights supporters on the defensive and to successfully ban a safe procedure in 2003. There is nothing accurate about this name. And when Wallace asked Trump for his thoughts on it, there was nothing accurate in the response, either.I think it is terrible if you go with what Hillary is saying in the ninth month you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother just prior to the birth of the baby. Now you can say that that's okay and Hillary can say that that's okay, but it's not okay with me. Because based on what she's saying and based on where she's going and where she's been, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb on the ninth month on the final day. And that's not acceptable.Not only did Trump entirely distort second- and third-trimester abortions, but he characterized Clinton and the women who have them as heartless and cruel. And that made Clinton's compassionate response even more meaningful:Well, that is not what happens in these cases and using that kind of scare rhetoric is just terribly unfortunate. You should meet with some of the women that I've met with — women I've known over the course of my life. This is one of the worst possible choices that any woman and her family has to make. And I do not believe the government should be making it. You know, I've had a great honor of traveling across the world on behalf of our country. I've been to countries where governments either forced women to have abortions, like they used to do in China, or forced women to bear children, like they used to do in Romania. And I can tell you the government has no business in the decisions that women make with their families in accordance with their faith with medical advice, and I will stand up for that right.Trump’s clueless and harmful comments make Clinton’s full-throated embrace of abortion rights even more significant. In that moment, she not only affirmed Roe v. Wade and the right to a safe and legal abortion, but she affirmed the humanity of women who have abortions. She took the entirety of American women on her back to fight against a man who has taken misogyny to entirely new levels. Women have been saying, “Enough!” for weeks about Donald Trump, and they’ve been saying it for years about humiliating and violating restrictions on their basic health care.The fight to defend safe and legal abortion is far from over, but Hillary Clinton just reminded us that on November 8, we can win a significant battle.