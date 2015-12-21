All of John Legend loves all of Chrissy Teigen, and if all of Chrissy Teigen loves a certain item, he's bound to deliver it. Now all of us are jealous.
Teigen, who is expecting the couple's first child, offered a glimpse of her exciting Christmas gift on social media. Not surprisingly, it's a present after her foodie heart.
"John got me my lifetime dream for Christmas," she wrote alongside a cute photo of her and her singer husband.
Turns out, it's a cheese wheel — which, as the model explained, can be used to "dump pasta and risotto in for years to come."
Teigen, who is expecting the couple's first child, offered a glimpse of her exciting Christmas gift on social media. Not surprisingly, it's a present after her foodie heart.
"John got me my lifetime dream for Christmas," she wrote alongside a cute photo of her and her singer husband.
Turns out, it's a cheese wheel — which, as the model explained, can be used to "dump pasta and risotto in for years to come."
Advertisement
"If you haven't seen one of these wheels in action oh man, it is a thing a beauty," she added. "Hot pasta is tossed around, gently melting the cheese and plated right at your table. It makes me emotional."
Yes, and that emotion is hunger. Funny. We never even knew about this and now we're desperate to own one.
Advertisement