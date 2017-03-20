Some of what she says is familiar from the headlines last October. She was alone. The concierge of the hotel was forced at gunpoint to bring the robbers to her room. It is the details, the up-close and personal details, she shares that are so harrowing. When the police arrived, she was practically naked, hiding in a bush on the balcony. She had a moment when she thought about escaping, but she knew she would be risking a shot in the back from the perpetrator's gun. She begged for her life, using the concierge as a translator. She told them she had babies and a family. Her mouth was duct taped. She thought for sure she would be raped then shot in the head. She prayed for Kourtney to "have a normal life after she sees me dead on the bed."