The collection was certainly a whistle-stop tour of the world via the animals that roam across each continent – there were tiger-print dresses, zebra leggings, wolves on T-shirts, snakeskin thigh-high boots, fur jackets, cowhide, colorful feathers, and dresses embellished with glittering beaded birds. As the lights came up to the sound of Nirvana’s cult classic "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Gigi Hadid opened the show in a brown-toned beaded fringe skirt, eyelet-studded belt, and tie-dye T-shirt with a bold gold lip cuff. Despite the rock-focused soundtrack, which also included Aerosmith's "Dream On," the handful of T-shirts were the only vague indication of a grungy Nirvana influence – the essence of rebellion was more a feeling than actually manifest in the clothing.