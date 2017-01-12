Sound The Alarm: Balmain Accessories Are Coming

If you haven't noticed, Balmain has developed a fresh signature look over the past four years. Think: bodycon, rope work, glitter, and tassels. Thanks to the brand's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, the label currently has an aesthetic that's instantly recognizable. It's become so irresistible, in fact, that pieces from the brand's high-low collab with H&M in 2015 are still being auctioned on eBay. But, now — er, come June — a "rebirth" of the iconic French brand is coming to Balmain boutiques near you in the form of accessories.
The label just released a dimly-lit teaser that features Rousteing donning items from the upcoming jewelry line. And, in typical Rousteing form, it looks pretty epic. "The 44 is more than an address. It's where everything started. A rebirth. A new era. Just a touch of gold that must be touched," Rousteing whispers in the ad as he rocks out with a pair of Balmain headphones. The whole bit is uncannily similar to Kanye West's video for Wolves, in which an army of models walk in and out of frame wearing Balmain from head to toe. (That spot also doubled as a Balmain campaign.) The video introduces three key elements of the jewelry line that are inspired by Rousteing's modern aesthetic and the importance of music to the brand. There's the Renaissance range, which is peppered with golden coin medallions; the Balmain Le 44's golden thread motif; and the Domaine range of leather-tasseled, gold-topped hotel key charms. Peep the full video above and start saving up, because if the brand's accessories are priced anything like its existing line, you're going to need them — a lot of them.
