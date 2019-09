Sound The Alarm: Balmain Accessories Are Coming

The label just released a dimly-lit teaser that features Rousteing donning items from the upcoming jewelry line. And, in typical Rousteing form, it looks pretty epic. "The 44 is more than an address. It's where everything started. A rebirth. A new era. Just a touch of gold that must be touched," Rousteing whispers in the ad as he rocks out with a pair of Balmain headphones. The whole bit is uncannily similar to Kanye West's video for Wolves , in which an army of models walk in and out of frame wearing Balmain from head to toe. (That spot also doubled as a Balmain campaign. ) The video introduces three key elements of the jewelry line that are inspired by Rousteing's modern aesthetic and the importance of music to the brand. There's the Renaissance range, which is peppered with golden coin medallions; the Balmain Le 44's golden thread motif; and the Domaine range of leather-tasseled, gold-topped hotel key charms. Peep the full video above and start saving up, because if the brand's accessories are priced anything like its existing line , you're going to need them — a lot of them.