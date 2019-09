Surprise! Balmain's Fall '16 Campaign Doubles As A Kanye West Music Video

Steven Klein, who photographed the teary-eyed models for the moody ad spots, also directed West's music video; Rousteing co-creative directed the video with Pascal Dangin. Apparently, it was Rousteing's idea to fuse Balmain's fall '16 collection with West's latest oeuvre: The thought came to him at the performer's The Life of Pablo/Yeezy Season Three extravaganza at Madison Square Garden, where he sat with the Kardashian-West clan and other VIPs. "From the moment I heard ['Wolves'], I knew we had to use it for this campaign," Rousteing said in a press release. He called West a few days later to pitch the concept. "I was thrilled when he immediately responded that he was on board and excited to see how involved he wanted to be. In addition to his music talents, he's got an amazing cinematographic instinct," Rousteing said in the release.The whole production came together right after the Met Gala, where Kimye and crew all wore bespoke Balmain. (Rousteing has unofficially earned the title of family couturier.) Not only do Kanye and his eternal muse (and wife), Kim Kardashian West, make an appearance, but so do Met Gala attendees Cindy Crawford, Kylie Jenner, and Anna Cleveland, alongside campaign models Alessandra Ambrosio, Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, Francisco Lachowski, Josephine Skriver, among others. (You can find the full credits on YouTube .) Vic Mensa and Sia, West's collaborators on the track, also appear, further solidifying Rousteing's vision for the season.