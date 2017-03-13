The visit to Dash Miami goes about as well as the one to New York, only this time Kourtney is doing her best to look on the bright side. "There is no way to salvage any of this; its horrible," Kim says. She and Khloé are more convinced than before that selling out is the right plan. "The store is really past putting any money into it," Kim says. The irony of selling a store that they acknowledge isn't current and doesn't represent who they are so that it can be expanded nationally seems to sail right past them all.