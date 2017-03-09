We're just a few days away from the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. What's in store? Kim's robbery, plenty of miles logged on the runway for Kendall, and yes, more time with The Lord himself, Scott Disick. Divisive as he may be, the thorn in Kourtney's side is getting plenty of screen time. However, in a new promo clip released by E!, Disick makes a huge confession: he calls himself a "sex addict."
In the clip, which is set to Kanye West's "FML," we see the Kardashians prove that their family is stronger than ever. Khloé and Kendall talk about their lives in the limelight before Kim discusses her Paris robbery. But that's not the biggest bombshell. In the clip, we discover that during a family vacation, Disick brings a plus-one — and it's not Kourtney. It seems that the relationship between Scott and Kourtney will be a huge part of the season, especially because of this Costa Rican fight.
Advertisement
"She's the love of my life," Disick says of Kourtney over clips of the two together. They're cuddling. They're smiling. Things seem great.
Then, we hear, "Scott brought a girl out here," before we're thrown into a fight. Red-faced, Disick shouts, "I'm a sex addict!"
In another scene, we see Kourtney tell the father of her kids, "It's never going to work out."
It's heavy stuff, especially since the show's so great about contrasting these hard-to-watch moments with the couple lounging together while the shines down on them. What's in store for Disick and Kourtney — along with the rest of the Kardashians?
"At the end of the day, we have each other," we hear Kris Jenner say in a voice-over as the camera shows the family locking hands over dinner. "That means everything."
The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuts this Sunday. Check out the clip, below.
Advertisement