Kris is out of bed and on a mission. She and Scott hit up the baby store, and Kris throws her energy and her credit card into the baby shower. Little does she know that the drama around the shower has leveled up. Rob and Chyna are fighting again. According to Kim, they text each other crazy things all night long. Rob tells Kim that he doesn’t want to come to the shower because the pregnancy has been bad for him. Zero tears are shed for Rob on that one.



“I don’t like being in the middle of these two,” Kim says. Seriously, who would? But Kim picks up the phone and calls Chyna. “You should just have it for Rob,” Chyna suggests, sounding like the voice of reason. She understands the dilemma, and she appreciates the call.

