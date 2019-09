Season 12, including the short time-out for Rob & Chyna , has had a lot of Rob drama even without a lot of Rob. He manages to stir up trouble without doing much of anything. He, Khloé, Scott, and Kim have a chat about Rob’s relationship. Rob tells them that he and Chyna don’t live together and that neither of them is comfortable at the other’s house. Kim straight-up asks if they are still engaged, and Rob doesn’t give her much of an answer. Khloé is concerned. She thought they were in a good place. “A baby doesn’t fix anything,” Khloé says.When Kim and Scott are alone, Kim expresses some of her concerns about Rob and Chyna’s relationship. “What do you think about them not living together?” Kim asks. “I’m not the best person to ask,” Scott says, stating the obvious. But Scott is hopeful because, to him, being a parent is the best job in the world. For all of his challenges and ups and downs in prior seasons, Scott really is the heart of Season 12.Kim sets up a meeting for Khloé with some of Kim’s merchandise people (the ones who help bring Kimoji ashtrays into the world) as part of her new manager duties. Khloé is excited for the attention and her sister’s expertise. Kim has built her own empire, Khloé reasons, so why not let her be Kris’s mini-me for a minute? Kim checks in on Kylie at a photo shoot and makes the time to review all of the looks. She asks Khloé to stop by to prep for the merchandise meeting. Kim is multi-tasking, and she thinks she’s killing it. Hold that thought, Kim.The plan to give Chyna something “small and intimate” and to spoil her gets derailed by the latest Rob and Chyna fight. Kourtney suggests throwing Rob a shower. “We want to do something fun and positive,” she says. She and Khloé call Rob, and he is appreciative of the idea of doing something for him and Chyna. Scott does his part by coordinating a parenting class for Rob. Rob can change a diaper! Being a dad is hard!Quick cut to Kim, talking on two phones with another one ringing. She’s booking travel. She’s coordinating schedules. “I am like super overwhelmed,” she says. Being a momager is hard!Little did she realize her job was just about to get harder. She misses the meeting that she set up for Khloé. When Khloé calls her on it, Kim is defensive. “I can’t be in two places at once,” she says. Khloé is irritated because she is always the last one on the list and the one that gets forgotten or bumped for Kylie. She questions why Kim took over for Kris if she was just going to do the same things Kris had been doing. Kim apologizes and owns up to her mistake. “I don’t want her to feel like there’s no one there to support her,” Kim says about Khloé.Part two of Scott’s Parenting Boot Camp involves taking Rob to the fanciest home daycare ever to appear on television. It proves that there is at least one house in Calabasas not owned by a Kardashian, and this one is overrun with children of all ages, too. Rob and Scott have a Home Alone moment, but Rob pulls it together. Scott’s not as concerned about Rob becoming a dad any longer. “You’re a good-hearted person, and you’re going to be a good-hearted dad,” Scott says.