If You’re Single, It’s Okay To Let Valentine’s Day Suck

If you don’t like themed menus and a room full of people dining in pairs, eat dinner at home that night. Make a beautiful pasta with chicken sausage and broccoli rabe with lemon zest and parm. Keep watching the new season of Medici on Netflix . Do your bi-weekly sheet mask . Go to bed early and wake up refreshed and ready to be productive the next day. Be a little blue for a moment because you’re not celebrating the day that’s dressed in red. Know that there’s no shame or failure in feeling that way. Know that the feelings of single women on Valentine’s Day are as valid and worthy and allowed to exist much as anyone else’s. At least that’s my plan.