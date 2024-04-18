Spoilers Ahead. We're only a week into Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 but there's already a lot of speculation about how the 10th season of the popular reality TV show is going to end.
This season of Farmer Wants A Wife we've been introduced to five new farmers who are looking for love: 30-year-old Farmer Bert from Queensland; 33-year-old Farmer Joe from NSW; 26-year-old Farmer Dustin from NSW; 25-year-old Farmer Dean from Queensland; and 22-year-old Farmer Tom from Victoria.
The farmers have already chosen a few women to join them on the farm to get to know them a bit better and then said goodbye to some that they haven't felt a connection with.
And, of course, there's already been a few sparks, a couple of tears and a sprinkling of drama.
Below we unpack all the spoilers about which woman each farmer chooses at the end of the season and whether they're still together.
Farmer Bert
Farmer Bert quickly became a fan favourite after we were first introduced to him in the speed dating round. The 30-year-old is a fourth-generation pineapple, dragon fruit and pumpkin farmer from Wamuran, Queensland. He describes himself as ‘rough around the edges’ with a ‘really big heart’.
During the speed dating round, Bert had an immediate connection with 32-year-old customer service worker Karli, who he later admitted left him "lost for words". “It’s an intimidating feeling meeting a beautiful woman,” he said in a piece to camera. “It’s hard to find your words sometimes."
"Karli really does have pretty eyes, it’s a rare combination to have that dark hair and light eyes," he said. At the end of the speed dating round, Bert chose Karli, Caitlin, April, Lauren, and Caity to go back to the farm with him.
At the farm stay, things took a turn for the dramatic with Karli and April clashing during the first few episodes, leading Bert to send April home and maybe doubt his feelings towards Karli.
“I hate drama. I have an incredibly busy life, and drama is not something I tolerate. That’s a problem for me,” Bert said before eliminating April.
Farmer Bert Might Leave The Show
Yep, you read that right. While everyone watching at home tends to agree that Bert is quite the catch, right now he's tipped to be the only farmer to leave the show without a relationship, with the betting odds of him leaving currently sitting at $1.50 on Sportsbet.
If he does end up with someone, fans seem to believe it will most likely be Caitlin, who currently has an odds of $3.00, followed by Lauren with $4.33, Karli with $7.50 and Caity with $10.00.
Farmer Dustin
Farmer Dustin is a cattle, sheep, goat and crop farmer from Condobolin in NSW.
At the end of the speed dating round, the 26-year-old chose Sophie, Anna, Chloe, Kara and Izzy to go to the farm with him. After a double date with Anna and Kara, he decided to send Kara home.
At this stage, fans believe Dustin is most likely to choose Sophie in the finale episode, with her odds sitting at $1.27 on Sportsbet.
She's followed by Anna on $4.50, leaving without a relationship on $6.00, Chloe on $7.00 and Izzy on $8.00.
Farmer Dean
Farmer Dean is a cattle and watermelon farmer from Queensland. He describes himself as outgoing, fun, hardworking and driven. The 25-year-old says he’s not ‘too picky’ when looking for a partner and is hoping to find someone who has similar values as him.
After the speed dating round, Teegan, Bella, Tiffany, Hayley and Kate joined Dean on his farm. He went on a double date with Tiffany and Kate and decided to send Kate home.
At this stage, fans think Dean might end up with Teegan, with her odds sitting at $1.53 on Sportsbet.
She's followed by Bella on $2.75, leaving without a relationship on $6.00, Tiffany on $7.00 and Hayley on $8.00.
Farmer Joe
Farmer Joe is a cattle and sheep farmer from the Monora region in the Snowy Mountains. He describes himself as ‘tall, dark and handsome’, funny and family-orientated.
Sarah, Claire, Keely, Cayla and Chelsea joined Farmer Joe on the farm after the speed dating round. He invited Chelsea and Keely on his double date and ultimately decided to say goodbye to Chelsea.
At this stage, fans believe Joe is most likely to choose Sarah in the finale episode, with her odds sitting at $1.40 on Sportsbet.
She's followed by Claire on $4.00, Keely on $5.00, leaving without a relationship on $6.00, and Cayla on $8.00.
Farmer Tom
Farmer Tom is the youngest farmer on this season of FWAW. At the end of the speed dating round, he decided he had clicked best with Sarah C, Krissy, Taylah, Sarah A and Abby and invited them back to the farm.
After going on a double date with Taylah and Abby, he decided to send Abby home.
At this stage, fans think Tom is going to choose Sarah C in the finale episode, as her odds are sitting at $1.53 on Sportsbet.
She's followed by Krissy on $3.50, leaves the show without a relationship on $5.00, Taylah on $6.00 and Sarah A on $7.00.
Keep checking back here as we keep updating this article with spoilers as the season continues.