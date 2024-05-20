Are Farmer Dustin & Sophie Still Together From Farmer Wants A Wife?

We've made it! After four weeks of speed-dating, farm stays and tearful goodbyes, our remaining farmers are facing their final decisions in the Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 finale.
By the finale episode, Farmer Dustin had whittled down his potential wives to two women - Anna and Sophie.
On Monday night's episode, the cattle and sheep farmer from Condobolin in NSW's central west, met Anna and Sophie's families before sharing a final date with each of the final ladies.
Anna's family, who are also from the land, seemed to love Dustin and during their final date, Anna told Dustin she was "falling in love with him".
Dustin then headed over to meet Sophie's family and friends in her hometown. Sophie's best friends told Dustin they were concerned that she would have to make a lot of sacrifices to make the relationship work.
When it came to the final decision, Farmer Dustin told Anna she "ticked every box" and he could "picture their future together" but unfortunately his "heart is leading him another way".
“I wish you guys lot of happiness. It will take a little bit to process the emotion. I don’t know what the future holds but hopefully someone else will come by and I’ll find love again," Anna said before driving away.
Dustin then told a very nervous Sophie that he was "in love' with her and couldn't wait to start a life with her "back on the land".
“I am falling in love with you and it’s nice to hear you want to give us a chance and see what the future holds," Sophie replied.
Are Farmer Dustin & Sophie Still Together?
Well, maybe.
“Dustin chooses Sophie, and they’re still together… Well, they were at the reunion, anyway,” a source told the publication.
It seems like Dustin and Sophie are taking things a bit slower than some of the other couples, with Sophie yet to join Dustin on the farm in Condo.
“She hadn’t moved to the farm at that point. But they looked really happy, and [it seems] like things were going well," the source told So Dramatic!