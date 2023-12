7 Perfume Trends To Watch In The New Year, By Top Fragrance Experts

If rich fragrances such as these are your bag, but yours isn’t lasting as long as you’d hope, Nwasike suggests trying perfume maceration , essentially oxidising your perfume: “Fragrance brands macerate their perfumes at their factories before the perfumes are sold, and it’s an important step,” says Nwasike. “But some people decide to extend the maceration period at home, especially if the scent has poor longevity and performance.” If you decide to macerate your perfume at home to improve the projection, Nwasike suggests spritzing it once and storing it in a cool, dry place away from heat and direct sunlight for around three months — if you can wait.