Here’s What’s Coming To Every Australian Streaming Service In June 2024: Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Stan + More
What’s Streaming On Netflix in June?
Over on Netflix this month, we'll finally be treated to the highly-awaited Part Two of Season Three of Bridgerton (who knew a month would feel this long?!). We've already laced up our corsets, ready for Colin Bridgerton to lust over Penelope Featherington. Only the best for our girl, after all.
After you've binged that in one sitting (we've all been there), consider *hitting* up Glen Powell's new flick, Hit Man. While you might think this is just a hunky film featuring a hunky dude, it's quickly shaping up to be one of the best films of the year. Here's what else is on Netflix this month:
- Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 — June 1
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time – Season 2 — June 3
- The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance — June 4
- Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn — June 4
- Under Paris — June 5
- Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial — June 5
- How to Rob a Bank — June 5
- Kübra – Season 2 — June 6
- Sweet Tooth – Season 3 — June 6
- Basma — June 6
- Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money — June 6
- Rafa Marquez: El Capitan — June 6
- Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura — June 6
- Hierarchy — June 7
- Perfect Match – Season 2 — June 7
- Hit Man — June 7
- The Greatest Showman — June 7
- Keith Robinson: Different Strokes — June 11
- Tour de France: Unchained – Season 2 — June 11
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman – Season 5 — June 12
- King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch – Season 2 — June 12
- Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors — June 12
- Doctor Climax — June 13
- Bridgerton – Season 3 Part 2 — June 13
- Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams — June 14
- Ultraman: Rising — June 14
- Parasite — June 15
- Taken — June 15
- The Fault in Our Stars — June 15
- Miss Night and Day — June 16
- Agents of Mystery — June 16
- Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution — June 18
- Love is Blind: Brazil – Season 4 — June 19
- Inheritance — June 19
- Black Barbie — June 19
- Kleks Academy — June 19
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders — June 20
- The Accidental Twins — June 20
- Gangs of Galicia — June 21
- The Victims’ Game – Season 2 — June 21
- Trigger Warning — June 21
- Rising Impact — June 22
- Kaulitz & Kaulitz — June 25
- Worst Roommate Ever – Season 2 — June 26
- That ’90s Show: Part 2 — June 27
- Drawing Closer — June 27
- Unicorn Academy – Chapter 2 — June 27
- Òlòtūre: The Journey — June 28
- Owning Manhattan — June 28
- Savage Beauty – Season 2 — June 28
- The Mole – Season 2 — June 28
- A Family Affair — June 28
What’s Streaming On Stan in June?
If you watch one thing on Stan this month, make it Exposure — a new Australian psychological thriller that follows a photographer (Alice Englert) who returns to Port Kembla after the death of a friend. It'll grip you straight away and features some familiar faces, including Essie Davis (Nitram, True History of the Kelly Gang), Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High) and Mia Artemis (Sweet Tooth, Anyone But You). Here's what else is on Stan this month:
- Wild Winter – Season 1 — June 1
- Blood For Dust — June 1
- Priscilla — June 1
- Drive — June 1
- Cheaper By The Dozen (2003) — June 1
- Easy A — June 1
- End of the Century — June 1
- The Miseducation of Cameron Post — June 2
- Juno — June 2
- Boyz N’ The Hood — June 2
- Breaking News in Yuba Country — June 2
- Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly) — June 3
- Billy the Kid – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly) — June 3
- Four Daughters — June 3
- Collide — June 3
- More Than Ever — June 3
- Trailblazers — June 4
- All American – Season 6, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly) — June 4
- Lost Boys & Fairies – Season 1 — June 4
- Good Morning, Vietnam — June 4
- Blackout Love — June 4
- Sneaky Pete – Seasons 1-3 — June 5
- Rob the Mob — June 5
- Groundhog Day — June 5
- Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything — June 5
- Walker – Season 4, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly) — June 6
- Insomnia – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly) — June 6
- Capital – Season 1 — June 6
- Coyote Ugly — June 6
- Freeman — June 6
- I Am Bolt — June 6
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly) — June 7
- Patti Stranger: The Matchmaker – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly) — June 7
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly) — June 7
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly) — June 7
- Woman in Gold — June 7
- Fall — June 7
- After Ever Hapy — June 7
- Elmo the Musical – Season 1 — June 7
- Larry Crowne — June 8
- The Devil Wears Prada — June 8
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008) — June 8
- An Ideal Home — June 8
- So Undercover — June 9
- Speed (1994) — June 9
- Grandfathers — June 9
- Standoff — June 10
- Men in Black: International — June 11
- Superposition — June 11
- I, Robot — June 12
- Caravaggio’s Shadow — June 12
- Staring at Strangers — June 12
- Fatal Honeymoon — June 13
- Beecham House – Season 1 — June 13
- Sex Tape — June 13
- Act of Valour — June 14
- Moulin Rouge (2001) — June 14
- Goon — June 15
- Goon: Last of the Enforcers — June 15
- Joe Bell — June 15
- Copenhagen Does Not Exist — June 15
- Revealed: Otto by Otto — June 16
- Life on the Line — June 16
- Arctic Justice — June 16
- Kipchoge: The Last Milestone — June 16
- Foreman — June 16
- Hotel Cocaine – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly) — June 17
- A Brighter Tomorrow — June 17
- With or Without You — June 18
- Bumblebee — June 19
- Freaky Deaky — June 19
- Naked Ambition — June 19
- Exposure – Season 1 — June 20
- Friends with Money — June 20
- Super — June 20
- Megamind Rules! – Season 1, Part 2 — June 21
- Night Train to Lisbon — June 21
- Far North – Season 1 — June 21
- Begin Again — June 22
- Joey — June 22
- The Beauty Inside — June 22
- Snow Flower and the Secret Fan — June 23
- Paddles the Huggable Bear – Season 2 — June 23
- Rampant — June 23
- Appropriate Behaviour — June 24
- Jeremy — June 24
- Chloe & Theo — June 25
- Valley of Love — June 25
- Ten Days Without Mom — June 25
- All Aussie Adventures – Season 1-3 + Feature Film — June 26
- The Devil’s Violinist — June 26
- McEnroe — June 26
- Bruno v Tyson — June 26
- Posthumous — June 27
- Dancing Arabs — June 27
- Instant Family — June 28
- Short Circuit — June 28
- The Country — June 28
- Before I Fall — June 29
- Jungle Beat – Seasons 6-8 — June 29
- Summer 1993 — June 29
- Friends with Kids — June 30
- Luis & the Aliens — June 30
- I Can Quit Whenever I Want — June 30
What’s Streaming On Disney+ in June?
Over on Disney+, our attention is in the kitchen with the return of the award-winning kitchen comedy-drama, The Bear, landing on our screens on June 27th. With one of the best casts on television right now (thanks Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri), we're already over here shouting, "Yes, chef!". Here's what else is on Disney+ this month:
- Clipped — June 4
- Star Wars: The Acolyte – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly) — June 5
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales — June 5
- Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Colour — June 5
- Life Below Zero: Port Protection — June 5
- Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller — June 5
- Becoming Karl Lagerfeld — June 7
- Criminal Minds: Evolution – Season 17 — June 7
- Queenie — June 7
- Michael Strahan X Bon Jovi: Halfway There — June 7
- For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen — June 7
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation — June 7
- The Real Red Tails — June 7
- Out on a Limb — June 9
- Crazy Over Daisy — June 9
- Under the Bridge — June 12
- Cult Massacre: One Day in America – Season 1 — June 17
- Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog – Season 4 — June 19
- Ice Road Rescue – Season 1-7 — June 19
- Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials — June 21
- Diane von Furstenberg: Women in Charge — June 25
- Abbott Elementary – Season 3 — June 26
- Tracker — June 26
- Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends – Season 3 — June 26
- Kiya and Kimoja Heroes – Season 1 (new episodes) — June 26
- Rewind the ’90s – Season 1 — June 26
- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade – Season 1 — June 26
- The Bear – Season 3 — June 27
- Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid — June 27
What’s New To Binge in June?
After what feels like the longest wait in the world, we're finally getting Season 2 of House of the Dragon this June. The prequel, set 200 years before Game of Thrones kicked off, the series jumps into the Targaryen succession war between Rhaenyra and her half-brother Aegon II. This season, we're set to meet more players in the conflict, who will join Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith. Here's what else is on Binge this month:
- The Great South African Bake Off – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly) — June 1
- Real Time with Bill Maher – Season 22, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly) — June 1
- The Book of Eli — June 1
- The Craft — June 1
- Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner — June 1
- Aeon Flux — June 1
- Oink — June 1
- I’ll See You In My Dreams — June 1
- Dracula (1979) — June 1
- The Real Housewives of Johannesburg – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly) — June 2
- The Graham Norton Show – Season 31, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly) — June 2
- Coronation Street – Episode 11261 (daily episodes) — June 2
- Emmerdale – Episode 9960 (daily episodes) — June 2
- Animal Crackers — June 2
- Claire Darling — June 2
- Take Me Home Tonight — June 2
- Vanity Fair (2004) — June 2
- Ren Faire – Season 1 — June 3
- Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 14, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly) — June 3
- Are You Being Served? – Seasons 1-10 — June 3
- Fractures – Season 1 — June 3
- Murder in Sweden – Season 2 — June 3
- Monk – Seasons 5-6 — June 3
- Ancient Aliens – Season 13, Episode 11 — June 3
- Manipulations – Season 1 — June 3
- Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episodes 235 (daily episodes) — June 3
- World’s Most Dangerous Road – Season 5 — June 3
- Focke Wulf 190 — June 3
- Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 221 (daily episodes) — June 3
- Windsor Castle Fire: 30 Years On — June 3
- The War is Over – Season 1 — June 3
- Eastenders – Episode 6903 (daily episodes) — June 3
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 9 (new episodes weekly) — June 4
- Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly) — June 4
- Justine Schofield Gourmet France – Season 1 — June 4
- James Martin’s Spanish Adventure – Season 1 — June 4
- The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly) — June 4
- Heathrow – Season 16 — June 4
- Insight – Season 2024, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly) — June
- Secrets of The Queen’s Coronation — June 4
- Emergency – Season 1 — June 4
- The Replacement Killers — June 4
- Afterburn – Season 24, Episode 23 (new episodes weekly) — June 5
- Charles & The Women Who Could’ve Been Queen — June 5
- St. Trinian’s — June 5
- Uproar — June 6
- Am I OK? — June 6
- Colin From Accounts – Season 2, Episodes 2-3 (new episodes weekly) — June 6
- Pretty Little Liars: Summer School – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly) — June 6
- Dynasties II – Season 1 — June 6
- Dynasties II: The Making Of – Season 1 — June 6
- Mean Girls Murders – Season 2, Episodes 4, 6-9 — June 6
- Top Chef – Season 21, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly) — June 6
- Murdered: The Baby on The Beach – Season 1 — June 6
- The Playboy Murders – Season 2 — June 6
- The Nun II — June 6
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem — June 6
- Ridiculousness – Seasons 30-32 — June 7
- Summer House – Season 8, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly) — June 7
- The First 48 – Season 23 — June 7
- Say Yes to the Dress: The Big Day – Season 3 — June 7
- Gogglebox UK – Season 22, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly) — June 7
- Cruise Ship Killers – Season 1, Episode 11 — June 7
- Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 5, Episode 2 (new- episodes weekly) — June 7
- Nick & Aaron Carter: Fallen Idols — June 8
- Fantasmas – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly) — June 8
- Dumb Money — June 10
- Fergie and Meghan: Inconvenient Royals — June 10
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 3, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly) — June 10
- Honey Boy — June 10
- Dumb Money — June 10
- All American: Homecoming – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly) — June 11
- Murder My Sweetheart: The Killing of Dolores McCrea – Season 1 — June 11
- Million Pound – Season 4 — June 11
- Midweek Tackle — June 11
- The Back Page — June 11
- Cold Case Forensics – Season 1 — June 11
- Swamp People: Serpent Invasion – Season 4 — June 11
- Raised on Dance Moms: The Reunion (new episodes weekly) — June 12
- Getting Away With Murder: The Killing of Mar Gough – Season 1 — June 12
- Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD? — June 13
- Hannah Einbinder Comedy Show — June 13
- Blue Beetle — June 13
- Roux Down The River: The Thames – Season 1 — June 14
- The Snow Queen’s Revenge — June 14
- House of the Dragon – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly) — June- 17
- FGirl Island – Season 1 — June 17
- Junior Bake Off – Season 9 – Episode 1 (new episodes weekly) — June 17
- Freelance — June 17
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 17, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly) — June 18
- Dance Moms Epic Showdown (new episodes weekly) — June 19
- Bumblebee — June 19
- The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 7 (new episodes weekly) — June 20
- Anyone But You — June 21
- Nick Knowles Heritage Rescue – Season 2 — June 21
- Life (1999) — June 22
- Stevie Van Zandt — June 24
- The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 5 — June 25
- Mountain Men: Alaska – Season 1 — June 26
- One South: Portrait of a Psych – Season 1 — June 26
- Fred and Rose West’s Secret Murders – Season 1 — June 26
- Becoming Ian Brady — June 27
- Saw X — June 28
- Buddy Valestro’s Cake Dynasty – Season 1 — June 28
- Hospital – Season 7 — June 28
- Police Strike Force – Season 1 — June 28
- Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters – Season 2 — June 28
- Emergency – Season 2 — June 28
- Tenor — June 29
- The Tasting — June 29
What’s New To Prime Video in June?
Buckle up, because the fourth season of the comic book on steroids that is The Boys is back, baby! A bloody and twisted satire on the comic book hero genre, Season Four of the hit show is set to continue the battle between Homelander and former CIA agent Billy Butcher. Here's what else is on Prime Video this month:
- LEGO Ninjago – Season 1-4 — June 1
- Support Your Local Sheriff — June 1
- Two Weeks — June 1
- Koyaanisoatsi — June 1
- Rolling Thunder — June 1
- The Betrayed — June 1
- The Party — June 1
- Taking of Pelham 123 — June 1
- Lone Wolf McQuade — June 1
- Law & Order: SVU – Season 21-23 — June 1
- Chicago Fire – Seasons 1-7 — June 1
- Chicago Med – Seasons 5-7 — June 1
- Chicago PD – Seasons 7-8 — June 1
- Magnum P.I. – Season 4 — June 1
- Major League — June 1
- Stand By Me — June 1
- Jerry Maguire — June 1
- Hannibal – Seasons 1-3 — June 1
- Loudermilk – Seasons 1-3 — June 1
- The Tudors – Seasons 1-4 — June 1
- Mr. Mercedes – Seasons 1-3 — June 1
- A Knight’s Tale — June 1
- A League of Their Own (TV) — June 1
- One Tree Hill – Seasons 1-9 — June 1
- Primavera Sound Live – Day 3 — June 1
- Marlon Wayans: Good Grief – Season 1 — June 4
- Looking For Alibrandi — June 4
- WNBA: Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics — June 6
- Mother’s Instinct — June 7
- Beyond The Veil – Season 2 — June 7
- Dumb Money — June 10
- Mob Land — June 10
- The Boys – Season 4 (new episodes weekly) — June 13
- 11:22 — June 14
- WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury — June 14
- Promising Young Woman — June 18
- Federer: Twelve Final Days — June 20
- WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty — June 20
- Anyone But You — June 21
- The Old Oak — June 24
- I Am: Celine Dion — June 25
- My Lady Jane — June 27
- WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky — June 27
- Freelance — June 28
- WNBA: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm — June 28
- Tenor — June 29
- LEGO Friends The Next Chapter – Season 2 — June 29
What’s New To Apple TV+ in June?
As always, Apple TV+'s small but mighty selection of new releases is here to pack a punch. Keep your eyes peeled for Fancy Dance, the highly-anticipated film from Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone which has finally become available for Aussies to watch.
You'll also want to check out Bread & Roses, a new documentary produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi, alongside Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights advocate and executive producer Malala Yousafzai. The doco, directed by Sahra Mani, explores the impact that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021 had on women's rights and everyday lives, following three women in real-time as they fight for their autonomy. Here's what else is on Apple TV+ this month:
- Presumed Innocent — June 12
- Bread & Roses — June 21
- Land of Women — June 26
- Fancy Dance — June 28
- WondLa — June 28
What’s New To Paramount+ in June?
Over on Paramount+, you'll want to catch Season Three of Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner. Here's what else is on Paramount+ this month:
- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (new episodes weekly) — June 1
- Mayor of Kingstown – Season 3 (new episodes weekly) — June 3
- Shooting Stars — June 3
- Let The Canary Sing — June 5
- The Secret Life of Pets 2 — June 7
- My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes — June 7
- Transformers EarthSpark – Season 2 — June 8
- How Music Got Free — June 12
- She Said — June 15
- The Really Loud House – Season 2 — June 19
- The Patrick Star Show – Season 2 — June 19
- Rock Paper Scissors – Season 1 — June 19
- Yellowstone: One-Fifty – Season 1 — June 21
- Top Gear UK – Seasons 27-31 — June 28
What’s New To Pedestrian Television in June?
- Avocado Toast – Seasons 1-2
- Woke – Seasons 1-2
- Marvel Anime: X-Men
- Brave Wilderness
- American Down Low
What's New To ABC iView in June?
If you're a fan of Miranda Otto (who isn't?!), make sure you check out Ladies in Black on ABC iView this month. The six-part series is set in the 1960s and features Debi Mazar (Younger, Entourage), Jessica De Gouw (The Drover's Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson) and Clare Hughes and Azizi Donnelly, alongside Otto and her half-sitster Gracie Otto, who directs. Here's what else is on ABC iView this month:
- The Art Of — June 4
- The Cleaner — June 4
- Austin — June 4
- Wreck – Series 2 — June 5
- The Strange Chores – Series 3 — June 7
- Hard Quiz Kids — June 8
- Spicks and Specks – Season 11 — June 9
- ABBA: Against the Odds — June 9
- Ladies In Black — June 16
- Bluey Minisodes — June 16
- Stuff the British Stole – Series 2 — June 17
- Monday’s Experts — June 17
What's New to SBS On Demand This June?
On SBS On Demand, you can finally watch the 2023 series, Tiny Beautiful Things. This family drama features the phenomenal Kathryn Hahn (Transparent, WandaVision), who plays Claire Pierce, a woman whose life is imploding as she pens an advice column. If the book made you tear up, the show will do that full-throttle. Here's what else is on SBS Demand this month:
- Pride — June 1
- Good Time — June 2
- It Snows In Benidorm — June 3
- Nowhere Special — June 4
- The Road Dance — June 5
- Nicole Kidman: Eyes Wide Shut — June 5
- Emily — June 6
- Bosch: Legacy — June 6
- Wisting – Season 3 — June 6
- Snatch — June 7
- The Secrets We Keep — June 8
- Homesteads (NITV) — June 9
- John Ware Reclaimed (NITV) — June 9
- Tiny Beautiful Things — June 10
- Forged In Fire – Season 9 — June 10
- Unbroken — June 11
- Dark Side Of The Ring – Season 5 — June 11
- Hunt For Truth: Tasmanian Tiger — June 12
- Fly With Me — June 12
- Hugh’s Three Good Things (SBS Food) — June 12
- Masters Of Taste with Gary Mehigan (SBS Food) — June 12
- Watandar, My Countryman — June 12
- Coach — June 13
- The Fortress — June 13
- Big Zuu Goes To Mecca — June 14
- Sundown — June 15
- Breaking News In Yuba County — June 16
- WWE Legends – Season 2 (premiere SBS Viceland Wed 9:30pm) — June 16
- The New Corporation (premieres on Viceland, Wed 10.45pm) — June 19
- Before We Die – Season 2 — June 20
- Broken City — June 22
What's New To BritBox In June?
Starring BAFTA Nominee Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey, Fat Friends, The King’s Man), Jim Howick (Ghosts, Sex Education), and Katherine Parkinson (Sherlock, Doc Martin, IT Crowd), Season Two of Here We Go follows optimistic mother Rachel who tries to keep her family afloat as her husband, a former Olympic archer, tries to navigate his self-esteem issues. Here's what else is on BritBox this month:
- Agatha Christie: The Pale Horse — June 4
- Endeavour — June 6
- Married to a Psychopath — June 11
- Here We Go — June 13
- Pride and Prostitution — June 16
- Rich House Poor House — June 18
- Without Sin — June 20
- Black Widow: The Killing of David Jackson — June 25
- Men Up — June 27
What's Coming Out In Cinemas In June?
On June 13, you'll catch us crying our eyes out to Inside Out 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to our favourite Pixar film (just don't tell Toy Story that!). This time, Riley comes face to face with some new emotions, including Anxiety, who threatens to wreak havoc on all of Joy's wonderful plans. Here's what else is coming to cinemas this month:
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die — June 6
- The Three Musketeers: Milady — June 6
- The Watchers — June 6
- Love Reset — June 8
- Inside Out 2 — June 13
- The Sitting Duck (La Syndicaliste) — June 13
- The Exorcism — June 13
- MetOpera: Madama Butterfly (2024) — June 15
- The Koalas — June 16
- Despicable Me 4 — June 20
- Divertimento — June 20
- Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now — June 20
- The Convert — June 20
- The Promised Land — June 20
- The Emu War — June 21
- Paris Opera Ballet: La Fille mal gardée — June 22
- Picasso: A Rebel in Paris — June 22
- A Quiet Place: Day One — June 27
- Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi — June 27
- Panda Bear in Africa — June 27
- The Mountain — June 27
- Opéra de Paris: Don Quichotte — June 29
