Who doesn't love a good movie night? Sure, we love a social outing, a dinner with friends, a few drinks out at the bar, but nothing quite beats the cosy comfort of a movie night at home. And listen, seeing a movie on the big screen in the cinema is great and everything, but the freedom to pause for toilet breaks? Unparalleled.
Of course, with a movie night comes the inevitable question: what should I watch? Luckily, we've taken some of the decision paralysis out of your hands by scouring Apple TV for the best movies to watch right now. So cook up that popcorn, grab yourself an accompanying beverage and cocoon yourself into a nice pillow fortress — it's movie time on Apple TV+. (Psst...If you're after the best TV shows on Apple TV, we've got those too.)
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie (2023)
For those of us who grew up with the Back to the Future trilogy, Michael J Fox is one of those actors who bring to the forefront childhood nostalgia and love. Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at 29, this moving, intimate documentary is a loving testament to his enduring optimism.
Tetris (2023)
A thriller about the game Tetris? Yep, that's absolutely right — this biographical thriller is all about the true events surrounding the race to patent the video game Tetris. Who knew that such a delightful simple game had such an intense history?
Flora & Son (2023)
Single num Flora (Eve Hewson) struggles with her rebellious teenage son, Max, in this musical comedy-drama. It's more surprising than you would think considering the relatively straightforward premise, it makes for a charming, effortless film.
Fingernails (2021)
If you've got a The Bear-shaped hole in your life that mostly just looks like Jeremy Allen White, then why not treat yourself to the romance sci-fi film Fingernails? Fingernails is all about what happens when technology is used to scientifically prove love and compatibility.
The Beanie Bubble (2023)
Put your hand up: who else grew up with a shelf of Beanie Babies in their room? Now hand up if you regret not keeping track of any of them because they're probably worth a fortune now? Based on the Beanie Baby phenomenon traced from the 90s to the early 00s, this film is a fun jaunt into a fascinating topic.
CODA (2021)
An incredible award-winning film, CODA tells the story of Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family. It's a bit of a tearjerker, and ultimately a moving and powerful watch.
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (2022)
Who doesn't love a peek into the real lives of our favourite stars? Selena Gomez's documentary is a vulnerable glimpse into her life spanning a six-year period, during which Gomez experienced crushing lows in her mental and physical health. Intimate and raw.
Cherry (2021)
A sometimes tough watch, Cherry stars Tom Holland (Cherry) as an army medic who struggles with PTSD after returning from Iraq, spiralling into drugs and the world of crime. Watch it for the standout performance from Tom Holland.
Greyhound (2020)
Listen, war movies can be a lot to handle and certainly aren't the go-to for a Sunday scaries relaxation watch, but Greyhound, which is all about the most complex naval battle in history, the Battle of the Atlantic, isn't just a film your Dad would watch. It's a thrilling slice of history and an all-round excellent film.
Emancipation (2022)
Will Smith delivers a powerhouse performance in this depiction of the true story of an escaped slave. At times a brutal and confronting watch, it refuses to shy away from the reality and horrors of slavery, and is a fierce, thrilling movie.
Causeway (2022)
US soldier Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence) suffers a traumatic brain injury during combat and, upon her return to home, struggles to readjust to daily life. An intimate and moving depiction of trauma.
The Banker (2020)
The true story of business men Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, who fought against racist business practices and attitudes in the 1960s as they pushed to become bankers and landowners. A solid, fast-paced and thoroughly engaging film.
Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)
Something about Cha Cha Real Smooth reminds me of the indie films of the early 00s; the ones that sought to capture the complexities, nuances and absolute total mess of being young. The comedy-drama centres on Andrew, a young man who befriends a young woman and her teenage daughter.
Swan Song (2021)
Another film that tackles what happens when technology meddles in normal human processes — in this instance, the act of death. What would you do if faced with an option to spare your family the pain of your own death? Swan Song examines this emotionally fraught concept through the protagonist, Cameron, who is diagnosed with a terminal illness and presented with an option to spare his family the pain of his loss — replace himself with a clone.
Spirited (2022)
It doesn't have to be Christmas to watch a Christmas movie, especially one that blends music, comedy, Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. An all-dancing, all-Will-Ferrell-being-Will-Ferrell adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens' story of a Christmas and world-hating misanthrope whisked on a magical redemption journey.
Sharper (2023)
If the recent trends of television and movies have shown us anything, it's that we all love to watch a scammer at work. This crime thriller movie is all about con artists conning other con artists, and it's as slick, clean, and classy as you'd expect.
Ghosted (2023)
Ghosted is certainly not going to win any awards, but is it a fun, silly watch with incredibly attractive leads? Yes, yes it is. Cole (Chris Evans) discovers that the woman he's in love with, Sadie (Ana de Armas) is a secret agent. Hijinks and chaos ensue.
Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry (2021)
There's always been something enigmatic about Billie Eilish, and that makes the allure of this documentary even more pronounced. Taking a deep, intimate look into her life on the road, on the stage and even with her family, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry is an ultimately fascinating glimpse into the life of one of the most prolific singers today.
Hala (2021)
This coming-of-age movie centres on seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala as she struggles to balance her culture and religion with the feelings and frustrations of coming into her own as a woman and a person.
The Year the Earth Changed (2021)
If you like your movie watching to come with a side of existential dread, The Year the Earth Changed will be right up your alley. Narrated by the iconic David Attenborough, this movie examines the changes the world underwent when humans were forced back inside (i.e. lockdown), ultimately examining the impact we have on the world around us.
Now, if none of the above caught your eye, never fear. Apple TV also has a bunch of movies available to rent or buy. Here are our top recs:
Barbie (2023)
Unless you've been living under a rock, it's unlikely you would have missed the marketing machine that was Barbie and the subsequent explosion of pink Barbie-core across the world. If you didn't see the movie in the cinema (or you're ready for a re-watch) now's your chance to get in on that Kenergy.
Oppenheimer (2023)
And if you've heard of Barbie, you likely would have heard of the Oppenheimer movie which, in one of the few times the Internet created something wonderful, became not Barbie's competition, but its unlikely marketing ally. Clocking in at a lengthy 3 hours, it's a big but ultimately magnificent watch.
No Hard Feelings (2023)
Sometimes you just need to watch something that reminds you of early 00s sex comedies, but minus the majority of the incredibly problematic jokes. Enter No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence's ridiculous and raunchy comedy that sees her character employed by a couple to date their awkward 19-year-old son. Although it's never overtly stated, many say that No Hard Feelings explores asexuality in a really positive way.
Past Lives (2023)
One of the best movies to come out of 2023, Past Lives follows two childhood friends over the course of 24 years — it's beautiful, moving, touching and a gentle ponder on the questions of destiny and life choices.
Dumb Money (2023)
We love a movie with an underdog taking on the big guys — especially when the big guys are wealthy Wall Street bros. It's a look into the true story of the Gamestop scandal, where millions of ordinary people began buying shares of the declining video game store, Gamestop.
Are you there God? It's me, Margaret (2023)
Based on the middle-school novel of the same name, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is a fun, feel-good coming-of-age story that's perfect for your next girl dinner with your friends. Thoughtful, funny and sweet, without being too saccharine.
Joy Ride (2023)
Brash, raucous, hilarious and unapologetic — Joy Ride is a chaotic film with a surprisingly tender heart. Audrey (Ashley Park) finds her business trip to Asia turned upside down and enlists the help of her friends to help get back on track.
You Hurt My Feelings (2023)
If you've ever asked someone for their true opinion about something you've made/worn/written and definitely actually only meant for them to give you validation and wound up with hurt feelings in the process — well, you might relate to this movie. A novelist's marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband's honest opinion of her latest book. A funny, contemplative and ultimately relatable film.
Blackberry (2023)
Biopics are all the rage nowadays, and this one takes a fascinating look into the rise and fall of the OG smartphone: the Blackberry. Even though I'm in my thirties, do I sometimes feel incredibly old now that the inventions of my youth are dated enough to warrant biopics? Does it make this movie any less intriguing, fun and excellent to watch? Definitely not.
Asteroid City (2023)
As with any Wes Anderson film, this is an utter delight for the eyes, Asteroid City focuses on a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in the American desert in the 1950s, which is disrupted by world-changing events. It's everything you've come to expect from Anderson — quirkiness, impeccable costumes and Jason Schwartzman.
The Kill Room (2023)
I mean, I would watch anything that even briefly features Maya Hawke, but luckily The Kill Room is also a delightfully slick comedy-thriller that crackles with fast-paced, wryly humorous dialogue enough to keep the story trucking along. A hitman teams up with an art dealer for a money-laundering scheme — and chaos ensues.
The Lesson (2023)
If you love a good thriller, you're in luck; The Lesson is a good thriller. A young, aspiring writer accepts a tutoring position at the residence of his idol and a renowned author. Big sprawling English estate? Check. Sinister family secrets? Check. Creepy atmosphere? Check. All the ingredients you need for a cracking thriller.
Shortcomings (2023)
As a sucker for an indie film, Shortcomings was right up my alley. Not your typical romantic comedy, this is far more of a character study than anything else. A struggling filmmaker grapples with his romantic life after his girlfriend leaves for New York to pursue an internship.
Beau is Afraid (2023)
If you like your movies a little on the odd side, then Beau is Afraid could be right up your alley. By the same director as Midsommar (Ari Aster) — so you know you're in for something intense and unsettling — this movie follows middle-aged Beau (Joaquin Phoenix) on his "odyssey" to visit his mother. Expect the unexpected.
Blue Beetle (2023)
I know, I know — superhero movies are everywhere nowadays. But bear with me; I promise Blue Beetle truly is a good time. Aimed at a younger audience, this is the perfect family film to enjoy on a Saturday night and a gentle, rollicking romp for everyone to enjoy.
EO (2022)
A movie with a donkey as the main character that somehow ends up being beautifully touching, emotionally rewarding and a comment on human nature? Yep, you read that right. EO is a Polish film that follows a former circus donkey on a long, lonely journey with many different human encounters, both beautiful and horrible.