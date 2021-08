It's unfortunately rare that actors who are deaf get to play deaf roles. One in six Australians are living with a disability , including deafness. Even last year's Best Picture Oscar nominee Sound of Metal, a film that looks at a drummer suffering with drug addiction and unexpected hearing loss, stars a hearing actor in Riz Ahmed. It's why CODA stands out , even to Matlin, who has long been fighting for deaf inclusion in Hollywood. "To have a hearing actor put on a deaf character as if it was a costume. I think we've moved beyond that point now," she told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re talking about a new generation of viewers.”